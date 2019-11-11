Anzeige
Montag, 11.11.2019

WKN: A12HJF  ISIN: US9314271084 Ticker-Symbol: W8A 
Tradegate
11.11.19
16:54 Uhr
56,95 Euro
+3,21
+5,97 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
56,94
57,00
16:56
56,89
57,03
16:56
KKR & CO
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO INC26,200-0,76 %
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC56,95+5,97 %