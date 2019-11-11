

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The New York-based private equity firm KKR has formally made an offer to buy Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Walgreens Boots has been reviewing a potential deal with a financial adviser to take the company private amid buyout interest, Bloomberg reported last week.



No final decisions have been made, and Walgreens Boots and KKR could decide against pursuing a deal, the report said.



