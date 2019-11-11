Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Palmetto Harmony, Twisted Wares and NutraSkin USA Latest Posts

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT), a Nevada Corporation that owns Findit.com, highlights trending posts from some of our members, including Palmetto Harmony, Twisted Wares, and NutraSkin USA.

Findit, is a full service social media content management platform that provides members with online marketing web tools and services that help create detailed status updates. Each Right Now post becomes its very own landing page, that can include a variety of content verticals such as photos, a video link, text description, audio file and a back link to the members website if they choose.

Every page also includes navigation to that members content posted in Findit along with the members contact information for those that include it. Many of our members use Findit to compliment their social media online marketing strategy along with meeting their SEO objectives. In addition to Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest, Findit is utilized to improve overall online web presence by increasing organic search results in search engines, along with increasing sharing to other social networking sites.

Here are some of the latest posts from Palmetto Harmony, Twiedte Wares and NutraSkin.

Palmetto Harmony

Palmetto Harmony sells top quality full spectrum CBD hemp oils and hemp based products for sale online that include topical creams, skincare products, oils, vape kits and accessories as well as capsules.

Full spectrum CBD hemp oils for sale from Palmetto Harmony are the best CBD for sale online.



Visit their website at palmettoharmony.com

Twisted Wares

Twisted Wares sells novelty kitchenwares online and can be found in select retail locations across the Southeast. Find everything from funny kitchen towels and aprons to novelty cocktail napkins and their popular bitch bags online. These kitchenwares also make great holiday gifts.

Find unique funny kitchen towels for sale from Twisted Wares

Visit their website at twistedwares.com/

NutraSkin USA

NutraSkin USA is a custom skincare formulation company that also offers private labeling services. With low bottle minimums and industry best lead times, anyone looking to create their own private label skincare or beauty line can do so with NutraSkin USA.

Start your own private label makeup business with NutraSkin USA

Visit their website at nutraskinusa.com

Individuals and businesses who are looking to gain more exposure on the web or who want a way better manage the content they share on social media can join Findit for free.

Post on the go with the Findit App available on IOS and Android Devices

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account.. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

