Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11546 ISIN: SE0005936713 Ticker-Symbol: 04AM 
Berlin
11.11.19
15:41 Uhr
32,300 Euro
-0,050
-0,15 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB32,300-0,15 %