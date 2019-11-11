Akelius Residential Property AB has applied for its preference shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the preference shares of Akelius Residential Property AB. Short name: AKEL PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005936713 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 101200 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on December 13, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Cecilia Olsson or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.