

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks moved to the downside early in the trading session on Monday, giving back ground after ending last Friday's trading at record closing highs. Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, with the major averages subsequently bouncing off their initial lows.



Currently, the major averages remain stuck in the red. The Dow is down 108.28 points or 0.4 percent at 27,572.96, the Nasdaq is down 20.36 points or 0.2 percent at 8,454.95 and the S&P 500 is down 9.21 points or 0.3 percent at 3,083.87.



Profit taking contributed to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders looked to cash in on last week's strong gains.



Uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal weighed on the markets along with worsening tensions in Hong Kong after the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers.



Nonetheless, trading activity remains relatively subdued, with the Veterans Day holiday keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar remains quiet due to the holiday, although reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales and industrial production may attract attention in the coming days.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.



Despite the pullback by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Natural gas stocks are seeing notable weakness, however, with the NYSE Natural Gas Index sliding by 1.6 percent. The weakness in the sector comes amid a decrease by the price of natural gas.



Oil service and steel stocks have also moved to the downside on the day, although selling pressure has remained somewhat subdued.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.



The bond markets are closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session last Friday before closing roughly flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX