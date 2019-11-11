The California-based Hanergy subsidiary has broken its efficiency record for a large area, flexible CIGS module, achieving 18.64% on a device with a 1.08m² aperture. The record has been confirmed by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems.MiaSolé has announced a new record of 18.64% large-area efficiency for its flexible CIGS - copper indium gallium selenide - technology. The landmark represents a significant improvement on the previous record of 17.44%, set in July. The Hanergy subsidiary has already pushed its flexible CIGS conversion efficiency past the 20% mark on a small ...

