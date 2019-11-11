

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After coming under pressure early in the session, stocks have climbed off their worst levels but remain mostly lower in mid-day trading on Monday. The major averages are pulling back off the record closing highs set last Friday.



Currently, the major averages are posting modest losses. The Dow is down 46.94 points or 0.2 percent at 27,634.30, the Nasdaq is down 23.18 points or 0.3 percent at 8,452.13 and the S&P 500 is down 8.71 points or 0.3 percent at 3,084.37.



Profit taking contributed to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders looked to cash in on last week's strong gains.



Uncertainty about a potential U.S.-China trade deal weighed on the markets along with worsening tensions in Hong Kong after the arrest of three pro-democracy lawmakers.



Nonetheless, trading activity remains relatively subdued, with the Veterans Day holiday keeping some traders on the sidelines.



The economic calendar remains quiet due to the holiday, although reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales and industrial production may attract attention in the coming days.



Traders are also likely to keep an eye on President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday as well as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.



Natural gas stocks continue to turn in some of the market's worst performances on the day, with the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index tumbling by 2.4 percent.



The weakness among natural gas stocks comes amid a notable decrease by the price of the commodity, as natural gas for December delivery is slumping $0.151 or 5.4 to $2.638 per million BTUs.



Considerable weakness has also emerged among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent drop by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.



Biotechnology and steel stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while gold stocks have shown a strong move to the upside despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.6 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.4 percent.



The bond markets are closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session last Friday before closing roughly flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX