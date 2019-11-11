The global opacifiers market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005436/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global opacifiers market 2019-2023.

Opacifiers improve the overall appearance as well as durability of paints. They also help scatter visible light and offer opacity to paints and ensure better reflection and stability. The increasing use of paints and coatings in end-user industries such as the construction, automobile, and packaging industries will have a positive impact on the demand for opacifiers. In addition, the revival of construction activities in emerging economies such as China, India, Indonesia, and Brazil will fuel the growth of the global opacifiers market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31371

As per Technavio, the growing demand for nanoscale titanium-based opacifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Opacifiers Market: Growing Demand for Nanoscale Titanium-Based Opacifiers

Nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers are increasingly being used in various products such as sun protection creams and wood preservatives. Sun protection creams made of nanoscale titanium oxide-based opacifiers are easier to apply and provide better protection from UV radiation compared to sun creams made of titanium oxide microparticles. Increasing investments in the development of titanium oxide opacifiers are expected to provide new growth opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

"Rise in innovations in packaging, increasing M&A and capacity expansions are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Opacifiers Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global opacifiers market by application (paints and coatings, plastics and ceramics, paper and inks, personal and home care, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to factors such as the growing demand for easy-to-cook meals and increasing commercial and residential construction in countries such as India, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005436/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/