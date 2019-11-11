Web Presence: Queens Auto Mall Delighted to Stock Cars and Trucks from More than 30 Leading Manufacturers

From Acura and Audi to Volkswagen and Volvo, Queens Auto Mall is now proud to stock cars, trucks, and SUVs from over 30 leading global automakers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2019 / With more than 500 vehicles from over 30 leading manufacturers from around the world now in stock, there's never been a better time to buy a pre-owned car from Queens Auto Mall. That's according to Queens Auto Mall's general manager, Savvas Kay, as he provides a closer look at what's in store at the New York City automotive dealership and auction house.

The latest arrivals at Queens Auto Mall have taken stock at the leading tri-state area auction house and dealership to over 500, with cars, trucks, and SUVs now available from manufacturers such as BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, FIAT, and Genesis. Also stocked by Queens Auto Mall are pre-owned vehicles from GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more.

Pre-owned vehicles from Audi, Jeep, INFINITI, Acura, Kia, Ford, Toyota, and Mazda newly added to stock now take Queens Auto Mall's inventory levels to among their most impressive ever, and higher than any other automotive dealership or auction house in the New York tri-state area. What's more, much of what's on offer at Queens Auto Mall can be viewed in the comfort of the company's huge indoor showroom, protected from the often harsh New York City weather.

"Protected from the often changeable local weather, our vast climate-controlled showroom can be found conveniently situated in the heart of Queens in New York City," explains Queens Auto Mall general manager, Savvas Kay.

The dealership first opened its doors more than 30 years ago as one of the first and only licensed auction houses in the New York tri-state area. Queens Auto Mall, located at 134-01 Atlantic Ave, Richmond Hill, is also home to insurance, financing, and body shop services, according to the company's general manager. "Furthermore, from Acura and Audi to Volkswagen and Volvo, every vehicle is available with a free CARFAX report, valued at $39.99," reveals Kay.

"We're proud, at Queens Auto Mall, to provide these reports at no cost to buyers," he adds, wrapping up, "allowing our customers to shop with confidence for a vehicle which comes complete with a CARFAX history which they can rely on."

To learn more about Queens Auto Mall, also known as Queens Auto Auction, call 718-291-5200 or head to https://www.queensauction.com/.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7862338220

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566092/Queens-Auto-Mall-Delighted-to-Stock-Cars-and-Trucks-from-More-than-30-Leading-Manufacturers