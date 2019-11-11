The global cyclopentane market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

PU foams are widely used in the production of interior components of cars such as seats, headrests, armrests, roof liners, dashboards, and instrument panels. They are also used in the manufacture of other automotive parts such as side skirts, wiper cowls, roll pans, and bumpers. PU foams also find many applications in the construction industry. They are used in floor carpets, foam-cored entry doors, and garage doors. Cyclopentane is used as a blowing agent to manufacture PU foams. With growing use of PU foams in the automotive and construction industries, the demand for cyclopentane will increase significantly during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in refrigeration systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cyclopentane Market: Technological Advances in Refrigeration Systems

Growing stringency of regulations around energy and environment have led refrigeration manufacturers to increase their focus on improving mechanical components and PU foams in their products. This is driving the development of blowing agents that exhibit better gas conductivity and lower GWP. These factors are expected to increase the competition among manufacturers and result in the emergence of high-performance and cost-effective blowing agents during the forecast period.

"The use of green foams in the packaging industry and the growing Chinese market are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cyclopentane Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global cyclopentane market by application (refrigerators, insulated construction materials, electrical and electronics, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the increasing construction activities and growing demand for electronic appliances in the region.

