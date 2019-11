Abu Dhabi Health Services company, SEHA, is offering nuclear medicine treatment services at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Mafraq Hospital in Abu Dhabi, and Tawam Hospital in Al Ain. Al Mafraq Hospital began using nuclear medicine in various diagnostic studies, such as examining myocardial perfusion to assess cardiac function and ischemia, kidney examinations to assess kidney function, and bone examinations to assess the spread of bone cancer and osteoarthritis. Mafraq Hospital provides various nuclear medicine treatments to patients, such as bone density and skeletal examinations, bone density axial examinations, endometriosis examinations, bone marrow examinations, orthopaedic limited imaging in multiple areas, whole-body bone imaging, whole-body bone marrow imaging, and brain imaging.

