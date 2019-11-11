The global aluminum sulfate market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 3% during the period 2019-2023 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005438/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aluminum sulfate market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

End-users across agriculture, power, energy, and chemical processing industries are increasing the use of water. In addition, factors such as global warming and changing climatic conditions have limited the availability of water resources. The growing scarcity of safe and usable water has created a strong demand for water treating chemicals such as aluminum sulfate. With growing investments in water and wastewater treatment projects, the demand for aluminum sulfate will increase during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31281

As per Technavio, the increase in demand from niche applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Aluminum Sulfate Market: Increase in Demand from Niche Applications

Algae thrives on dissolved phosphorus in water bodies such as lakes. The application of aluminum sulfate cleans the water surface by settling phosphorous and other unwanted elements at the bottom of the water body. Aluminum sulfate is also used in the poultry industry to reduce ammonia volatilization, thereby improving the health of livestock. The growing demand for aluminum sulfate from niche applications is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

"Strict regulations on the reuse of wastewater will boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Aluminum Sulfate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global aluminum sulfate market by application (water treatment, pulp and paper, food and beverages, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing demand for paper-based packaging, including paperboard, containerboard, and shipping sacks for food and non-food items in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Landscape

Geographic Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005438/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/