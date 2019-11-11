

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled RMB191.60 million, or RMB3.10 per share. This compares with RMB207.71 million, or RMB3.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Noah Holdings Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB353.71 million or RMB5.73 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to RMB841.99 million from RMB838.98 million last year.



Noah Holdings Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): RMB353.71 Mln. vs. RMB285.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB5.73 vs. RMB4.68 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB841.99 Mln vs. RMB838.98 Mln last year.



