Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 11.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870153 ISIN: US4385161066 Ticker-Symbol: ALD 
Frankfurt
11.11.19
17:58 Uhr
163,90 Euro
+0,92
+0,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
163,22
164,54
22:31
163,54
164,26
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALLEGION
ALLEGION PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALLEGION PLC105,00+0,96 %
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC163,90+0,56 %