

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Ascension said Monday that it is working with Google to optimize the health and wellness of individuals and communities. It aims to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of digital capabilities that enhance the experience of Ascension consumers, patients and clinical providers across the continuum of care.



Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported that Google has partnered with one of the country's largest health-care systems to secretly collect and crunch the detailed personal health information of millions of Americans across 21 states. Neither doctors nor patients were made aware of the effort.



The Journal reported that Google began the effort last year with St. Louis-based Ascension, the second-largest health system in the U.S., with the data sharing accelerating since summer.



The data involved in Project Nightingale encompasses lab results, doctor diagnoses and hospitalization records, among other categories, and amounts to a complete health history, including patient names and dates of birth.



At least 150 Google employees already have access to much of the data on tens of millions of patients, the report said.



Meanwhile, Ascension said that it will improve the experience of patients and consumers, as well as providers and associates, and advance its Mission of providing compassionate, personalized care to all, especially people living in poverty and those most vulnerable, through new capabilities.



Ascension said that the collaboration with Google will modernize Ascension's infrastructure by transitioning to the secure, reliable and intelligent Google Cloud Platform.



The collaboration will include transitioning to Google's G Suite productivity and collaboration tools. Using G Suite will enhance Ascension associates' ability to communicate and collaborate securely in real time, supporting interdisciplinary care and operations teams across Ascension sites of care.



