

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), raised its 2019 adjusted EBIT and adjusted Funds from Operations outlook, citing the re-installment of the UK capacity market.



The company raised its annual adjusted EBIT outlook to a range of 750 million euros -950 million euros from the prior estimation of 550 million euros - 850 million euros.



The company also increased its adjusted funds from operations outlook to a range of 850 million euros - 1.05 billion euros from the previous outlook of 650 million euros - 950 million euros.



At the same time, the company reaffirmed its aspiration for the dividend proposal for 2019, and, from today's perspective based on the assumptions for the remainder of the running fiscal year 2019, sees some possibility for an increased dividend proposal for 2019.



The company will publish its third-quarter results on 12 November 2019.



