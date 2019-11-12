Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab EQS Group-News: Jacobs Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab 12.11.2019 / 07:13 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, CIRCULATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL MEDIENMITTEILUNG Jacobs Holding schliesst Platzierung von Aktien von Barry Callebaut an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und Verkauf von weiteren Aktien durch ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren erfolgreich ab Zürich, 12 November 2019 - Die Jacobs Holding AG (Jacobs Holding) hat die Privatplatzierung von 156'658 (2,85%) Aktien der Barry Callebaut AG (Barry Callebaut) an Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan und den Verkauf von weiteren 393'342 (7,17%) Aktien über ein beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren zu einem Preis von CHF 1'915 je Aktien erfolgreich abgeschlossen. Mit einer Beteiligung von 40,08% bleibt die Jacobs Holding Hauptaktionärin von Barry Callebaut, hat keine Absicht weitere Anteile zu verkaufen und bleibt voll in die Entwicklung des Unternehmens eingebunden. Dazu gehört auch die unveränderte Vertretung im Verwaltungsrat von Barry Callebaut. Philippe Jacobs, Co-Chairman der Jacobs Holding, sagte: "Barry Callebaut ist und bleibt in jeder Hinsicht unsere bedeutendste Investition, und diese Transaktion ändert nichts an unserer Beziehung zu dem von unserem Vater gegründeten Unternehmen. Wir sind von den anhaltenden Wachstumsperspektiven zutiefst überzeugt und unterstützen das Managementteam bei der Umsetzung seiner Strategie. Wir werden uns als Hauptaktionärin weiterhin voll für Barry Callebaut engagieren." Jacobs Holding hat sich für die verbleibende Beteiligung zu einer Sperrfrist von zwei Jahren verpflichtet. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan hat sich zu einer Sperrfrist von einem Jahr verpflichtet. Credit Suisse fungiert bei diesem Angebot als alleiniger Konsortialführer und bei der Privatplatzierung als Finanzberater der Jacobs Holding. Medienkontakt Jacobs Holding: Andreas Hildenbrand, Lemongrass Communications +41 44 202 52 38, andreas.hildenbrand@lemongrass.agency Medienkontakt Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan: Matthew Thomlinson, Kekst CNC +44 203 7551 624, otpp@kekstcnc.com About Jacobs Holding AG Die Jacobs Holding ist eine vom Unternehmer Klaus J. Jacobs gegründete Beteiligungsgesellschaft, in der er 1994 seine unternehmerischen Aktivitäten bündelte. Einzige wirtschaftliche Nutzniesserin der Jacobs Holding ist die Jacobs Foundation, eine der weltweit führenden gemeinnützigen Stiftungen zur Förderung von Entwicklungsmöglichkeiten für Kinder und Jugendliche. Seit der Gründung der Stiftung im Jahr 1989 wurden insgesamt mehr als 550 Millionen Franken ausgezahlt; in den letzten Jahren waren es rund 45 Millionen Franken pro Jahr. Die Jacobs Holding investiert langfristig in Unternehmen, die in einem nicht-zyklischen Geschäft tätig sind, bereits eine führende Marktposition haben oder anstreben und über weiteres Wachstums- und Wertschöpfungspotenzial verfügen. Ein starkes Managementteam und eine gesunde Unternehmenskultur sind ebenfalls wichtig. Zusätzlich zu ihrer Beteiligung an Barry Callebaut hat die Jacobs Holding in den letzten drei Jahren zwei neue Kerninvestments etabliert: Zahnarztdienstleistungen mit der europäischen Colosseum Dental Group und der North American Dental Group in den USA sowie Cognita mit über 70 Privatschulen weltweit. Ontario Teachers' Der Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (Ontario Teachers') ist Kanadas grösster berufsspezifischer Pensionsfonds mit einem Nettovermögen von CAD 201,4 Milliarden per 30. Juni 2019. Er verfügt über ein diversifiziertes globales Portfolio von Vermögenswerten, von denen er rund 80% selbst verwaltet. Seit der Gründung des Fonds im Jahr 1990 hat er eine jährliche Gesamtrendite von 9,7% erzielt (alle Zahlen zum 31. Dezember 2018, sofern nicht anders angegeben). Ontario Teachers' ist eine unabhängige Organisation mit Sitz in Toronto. Der Sitz für die Region Asien-Pazifik befindet sich in Hongkong und der Sitz für die Region Europa, Naher Osten und Afrika in London. Der leistungsorientierte Pensionsfonds, der vollständig gedeckt ist, investiert und verwaltet das Pensionsvermögen der 327'000 aktiven und pensionierten Lehrerinnen und Lehrer der Provinz Ontario. This document does neither constitute an offer to buy or to subscribe for securities of Barry Callebaut in any jurisdiction nor a prospectus within the meaning of applicable Swiss law (i.e. Art. 652a or Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or Art. 27 et seq. of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules). 