

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK, UDIRF.PK), a German telecommunication service provider, reported Tuesday that its consolidated EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes for the first nine months of 2019 declined 4.3 percent to 391.3 million euros from 409.1 million euros in the year-ago period.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA for the nine-month period declined 3.1 percent to 508.7 million euros from 524.8 million euros in the same period last year. Excluding items, comparable EBITDA would have increased by 6.8 percent.



Profit per share for the period declined 4.1 percent to 1.52 euros from 1.58 euros a year ago. Profit per share without PPA was 1.85 euros, compared to 1.92 euros a year ago.



Total revenues for the nine months rose by 1.3 percent to 2.76 billion euros from 2.72 billion euros in the same period last year. Service revenues increased 3.4 percent to 2.23 billion euros.



