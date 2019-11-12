Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 554550 ISIN: DE0005545503 Ticker-Symbol: DRI 
Xetra
11.11.19
17:35 Uhr
24,440 Euro
+0,320
+1,33 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,660
24,740
08:10
24,680
24,740
08:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
1&1 DRILLISCH
1&1 DRILLISCH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
1&1 DRILLISCH AG24,440+1,33 %