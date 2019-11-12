

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) on Tuesday reported thats its third-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders slid to 35 million euros from last year's 41 million euros, and earnings per share declined to 0.60 euros from 0.70 euros.



Consolidated operating profit totaled 64 million euros for the third quarter versus 70 million euros last year.



Net interest income for the third quarter amounted to 134 million euros, compared to 131 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, Aareal Bank Group said it continues to expect net interest income, excluding the net derecognition gain, in the range of 530 million - 560 million euros for the full year 2019.



