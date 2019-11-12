Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540811 ISIN: DE0005408116 Ticker-Symbol: ARL 
Xetra
11.11.19
17:35 Uhr
30,400 Euro
-0,120
-0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAREAL BANK AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,500
29,900
08:05
29,620
29,800
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AAREAL BANK
AAREAL BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AAREAL BANK AG30,400-0,39 %