Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 ISIN: DE0005664809 Ticker-Symbol: EVT 
Xetra
11.11.19
17:35 Uhr
19,435 Euro
+0,250
+1,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,940
19,990
08:10
19,955
20,000
08:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOTEC SE19,435+1,30 %