Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M04 ISIN: FR0012432516 Ticker-Symbol: 7PO 
München
12.11.19
08:04 Uhr
8,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POXEL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,040
8,140
10:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
POXEL
POXEL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
POXEL SA8,0100,00 %