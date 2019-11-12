Boursa Kuwait Approves ZagTrader for Its Market Making Solution

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZagTrader, a Dubai-based technology company specializing in Banking and Capital Markets Solutions, has formally announced today that it is the first platform to be fully certified by Bourse Kuwait as per to their policies, testing and procedures.

On the back of Boursa Kuwait's announcement in the previous years, Market Making is a crucial tool that serves in boosting liquidity of securities listed in the stock market in Kuwait. ZagTrader has worked closely with the market and its participants to provide an effective and easy to use solution for its participants. Many Market Makers who have already been licensed; and, those who are looking to be licensed by the Capital Markets Authority have approached and shortlisted ZagTrader to accelerate adoption of its Market Making Platform.

The ZagTrader Market Making and Liquidity Provision solution is a combination of more than one product that delivers an end-to-end offering for firms involved in this activity. The risk and market exposure that Market Making / Liquidity Provision entails absolutely requires an automated, risk controlled and high speed system. With dedicated algorithms for each type of activity The ZagTrader Market Making solution allows firms to comply with regulatory, business and risk requirements while working to maximize the profitability.

About ZagTrader:

Headquartered in Dubai since 2009 with a large development and support offices and business partner's network across the globe. ZagTrader is a leading technology company specializing in global financial services industry including banking and capital markets. ZagTrader provides a world-class end-to-end integrated trading platform to serve its clients from banks and financial institutions with agility and innovation. For more information: www.ZagTrader.com

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: sales@ZagTrader.com

Contact: +971-4-434-7473