Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 623100 ISIN: DE0006231004 Ticker-Symbol: IFX 
Xetra
11.11.19
17:35 Uhr
18,512 Euro
-0,324
-1,72 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,950
19,050
08:30
19,012
19,098
08:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INFINEON
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG18,512-1,72 %