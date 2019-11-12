

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, presented real-world data showing effectiveness of Erelzi in rheumatic disease treatment.



Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), active and progressive psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) were included in the COMPACT study, the company said.



In addition to the COMPACT analysis, Sandoz presented results from a US economic model. Investigators evaluated the economic impact of switching patients from a reference etanercept to a biosimilar in patients with rheumatic diseases in the US, taking into consideration the upfront costs when implementing a formulary change.



Sandoz said the results demonstrated that despite the early, administrative costs associated with managing the formulary process, substantial cost savings can be realized by integrated delivery networks (IDNs) when transitioning patients to the biosimilar.



