AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE (CE2D) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable (the « Company ») NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 4, 2019 The Board decides to distribute the Annual Dividends to holder of distribution shares AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (D) according to the following calendar: · Record date: November 22, 2019 · Ex-date: November 25, 2019 · Payment date: November 27, 2019 The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. ETF ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share Distributable Name UK code code date class amount per curre Share ncy AMUNDI LU1737652310 BFMN1Z3 CE2D 27/11/2019 EUR 1,67 INDEX MSCI EUROPE UCITS ETF DR (D) The Board of Directors ISIN: LU1737652310 Category Code: DIV TIDM: CE2D LEI Code: 222100S57L5RNEFPBP23 Sequence No.: 28301 EQS News ID: 909247 End of Announcement EQS News Service

