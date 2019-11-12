AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable (the « Company ») NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 4, 2019 The Board decides to distribute the Annual Dividends to holder of distribution shares AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (D) according to the following calendar: · Record date: November 22, 2019 · Ex-date: November 25, 2019 · Payment date: November 27, 2019 The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. ETF ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share Distributable Name UK code code date class amount per curre Share ncy AMUNDI LU1737652583 BJ5L7L0 AEMD 27/11/2019 EUR 1,17 INDEX MSCI EMERGIN G MARKETS UCITS ETF DR (D) The Board of Directors ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: DIV TIDM: AEMD LEI Code: 22210029BWUM47M5IC61 Sequence No.: 28308 EQS News ID: 908895 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 12, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)