AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE (PRIE) AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D): NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 12-Nov-2019 / 07:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AMUNDI INDEX SOLUTIONS Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable (the « Company ») NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS November 4, 2019 The Board decides to distribute the Annual Dividends to holder of distribution shares AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) according to the following calendar: · Record date: November 22, 2019 · Ex-date: November 25, 2019 · Payment date: November 27, 2019 The paying agent is CACEIS Bank, Luxembourg Branch, 5 allée Scheffer, L-2520 Luxembourg. ETF ISIN code Sedol TIDM Payment Share Distributable Name UK code code date class amount per curre Share ncy AMUNDI LU1931974262 BJJZ224 PRIE 27/11/2019 EUR 0,64 PRIME EUROPE UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) The Board of Directors ISIN: LU1931974262 Category Code: DIV TIDM: PRIE LEI Code: 213800F6FCJR28V71D96 Sequence No.: 28302 EQS News ID: 908871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

