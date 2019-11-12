Certification involves set of stringent quality assurance requirements for protecting high-value assets against significant risks

Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and Internet of Things (IoT) device manufacturers, has achieved EAL6 (Evaluation Assurance Level 6) -- an assurance and independent verification of very high levels of security to protect valuable data.

"Presto Engineering is a secured application leader that ships more than 50 million secured products for customers annually, so naturally, achieving EAL6 certification is an important accomplishment for us and for our customers," said Cédric Mayor, COO, Presto Engineering. "It is a highly-recognized criterion that provides our customers with high confidence that the security features in the products we develop for them are reliably implemented."

Secured applications initiated with the smart card industry and now permeate most industrial applications, as well as automotive and IoT. EAL, which ranges from 1-7 (a higher level means that the evaluation completed a more stringent set of quality assurance requirements), is a critical aspect to consider when selecting an outsourced manufacturing partner for secure applications.

"As a leading outsourced operations provider for secure applications, being 'EAL6 Certified' sets us apart from the competition and gives our customers the confidence that the security requirements for their products have been met," said Mayor.

