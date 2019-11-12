

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices declined for a fifth consecutive month in October and at a faster rate, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices fell 4.5 percent year-on-year following a 3.3 percent decrease in September. The decline was the biggest since the falling trend began in June.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices decreased 1.8 percent annually after a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased for a third straight month, down 2.8 percent annually. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell for a fifth month, down 5.7 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.8 percent in October after a 0.7 percent gain in the previous month.



Separately, the statistical office reported that the consumer price inflation based on the harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP, that is meant for EU comparison, slowed to 1.5 percent in October from 2 percent in September.



The HICP inflation was 0.1 percentage point lower than inflation calculated based on the CPI.



Compared to the previous month, the HICP edged up 0.1 percent in October.



