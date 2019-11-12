

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American plc (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) said Tuesday it is hosting an analyst and investor visit to Queensland, Australia this week to provide a detailed update on the company's Bulks businesses.



The update will cover Anglo American's steelmaking ingredient businesses of Kumba Iron Ore, Minas-Rio, and the Metallurgical Coal operations in Australia, as well as its nickel and export thermal coal operations.



The company provided updated 2019-2021 production guidance for its Bulks businesses, as well as new guidance for 2022.



Anglo American has raised its 2019 production outlook for Minas-Rio by a further 10 percent, with a proportionate decrease in unit costs, while also providing volume guidance for the next three financial years, as well as long term volume and unit cost potential.



For Minas-Rio, Anglo American now forecasts fiscal 2019 iron ore production of about 23 million tonnes, compared to the prior range of 20 million to 22 million tonnes.



For fiscal 2020, Minas-Rio iron ore production is now forecast to be 22 million to 24 million tonnes, up from the prior range of 21 million to 23 million tonnes. For fiscal 2021, Minas-Rio iron ore production is now projected to be 24 million to 26 million tonnes, up from the prior range of 22 million to 24 million tonnes.



For Kumba Iron Ore, Anglo American maintained its 2019 production outlook at 42 million to 43 million tonnes. For both fiscal 2020 and 2021, the company updated its production outlook to a range of 43 million to 44 million tonnes from the prior range of 43 million to 45 million tonnes.



The company maintained its 2019 metallurgical coal production outlook at 22 million to 24 million tonnes. For 2020, Anglo American lowered its metallurgical coal production outlook to a range of 22 million to 24 million tonnes from the prior range of 23 million to 25 million tonnes.



For fiscal 2021, the company lowered its outlook for metallurgical coal production to a range of 23 million to 25 million tonnes from the previous range of 25 million to 27 million tonnes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX