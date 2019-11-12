Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MUKL ISIN: GB00B1XZS820 Ticker-Symbol: NGLB 
Xetra
12.11.19
10:14 Uhr
23,865 Euro
+0,245
+1,04 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,045
24,095
11:29
24,040
24,090
11:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLO AMERICAN
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23,865+1,04 %