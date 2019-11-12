Tecnotree Unveils 'Surge', a Digital Accelerator Platform Enabling Telecom Operators Fast-track Digital Transformation with Micro-Services

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecnotree, the global provider of IT solutions for the telecom industry, today announced in AfricaCom 2019, the launch of a first-of-a-kind technology platform for Communication Service Providers to adopt Digital Transformation with Micro-Services based architecture bridging existing legacy systems.

Built with open-source technologies, 'Surge' is an innovative and modern age offering that empowers CSPs to fast-track digital transformation bridging the legacy services in the existing environment, thereby, ensuring business continuity. 'Surge' comes in three different solution packages to suit the business needs of operators of all sizes:

Surge Services - Digital Microservices Accelerator: Fast-tracks digital transformation with open APIs wrapping existing legacy services, allows creation of new APIs on top with microservices orchestration and exposing & monetizing those metered APIs through an API Gateway. Surge Services is a low-code platform that allows CSPs to design processes, manage workflows and also identify process bottlenecks. It also comes with a set of common platform services like Rules Engine, Notification, SSO and ID management.

Surge Xperience - Digital Experience Accelerator: Created on top of the Digital Microservices Accelerator, it includes two out-of-the-box enablers - the Customer 360 and Omni-channel Enablers, which helps CSPs to develop a robust omni-channel customer experience with a 360-degree view of subscribers across all business lines connecting to legacy platforms, as well as a state-of-the-art self-care application that reduces cost of Customer Care.

Surge Revenue - Digital Revenue Accelerator: Created on top of the Digital Microservices Accelerator, it includes an out-of-the-box enabler, Digital Partner Relationship Manager and empowers CSPs to open new monetization opportunities by creating an ecosystem with partner offerings. It enables CSPs to onboard new partners, aggregate, bundle and sell partner offerings as well as the management of complex multi-party settlements.

"In the beginning of the year, we launched our complete Digital Business Support Systems Suite 5, to help CSPs in complete Digital Transformation. While many of our customers are already in this transformation journey, we also recognized many other Customer's worries about business continuity while replacing legacy systems" - shares Indrajit Chaudhuri, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Tecnotree Corporation. He adds, "Today, we are pleased to address the market need for a phased migration of legacy systems with Surge. The complete package of offerings in Surge will help the CSPs to improve Customer Experience, increase the Speed of service creation and boost Revenue opportunities with tools to build a partner ecosystem."

