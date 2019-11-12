China Instrument and Control Society: 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo holds Opening Ceremony in Zhengzhou

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 12, 2019 / November 9th the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo officially opened. The summit and expo is under the guidance of the China Association for Science, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, the People's Government of Henan, China Instrument and Control Society, Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission, Henan Provincial Foreign Affairs Committee Office, Henan Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Zhengzhou. It is also co-organized by Kyoto Automation Alliance, OPC (China) Foundation, Institute of Measurement and Control, Italian Instrumentation Companies Association and Malaysian Robotics Industry Association. The conference will last until November 11th. The conference invited world-renowned sensor experts, scholars and entrepreneurs to participate. Many academicians and ministry leaders attended. A number of the world's top 500 enterprises joined the exhibition. Nearly 100 domestic and international media will follow up and report the conference, which is a top event of global sensor technology.

Hua Li, vice president of China Association for Science and Technology; Yiping Xue, executive vice president of China Machinery Industry Federation; Sendi Zhu, honorary director of expert committee of China Machinery Industry Federation; General Guohou Cao, Army Institute of Research; Xiang Fang, president of National Institute of Metrology China and relevant leaders from Henan Provincial Development and Reform Commission, Henan Provincial Department of Science and Technology, Henan Provincial Industry and Information Technology Commission, Henan Provincial Foreign Affairs Committee Office, Henan Association for Science and Technology and the People's Government of Zhengzhou and the People's Government of Zhengzhou High-tech Zone attended the opening ceremony.

Member of Chinese Academy of Engineering Guofan Jin, Zheng You, Zhuangde Jiang, Liwei Zhou, Jiubin Tan, Guangnan Ni, Liancheng Zhao, Junhao Chu, Shan Zhong and Huilin Jiang, member of Chinese Academy of Sciences Jianquan Yao and Hongxin Wu, Changming Li, member of U.S. Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering, Xiangli Chen, member of U.S. National Academy of Engineering, Jun Yang, member of Canadian National Academy of Engineering, Alfredo Giacomo Cigada, professor of Milano University of Technologies, Italy, Toshinort Imai, sensing division director of Panasonic Industrial Devices SUNX Co., Ltd, Shane McNamara, chief scientist of Sick Co., Ltd., Elfed Lewis, IEEE Sensors Council director, Optical Sensors Research Centre, University of Limerick attended the forum.

Xinwei Wang mayor of the People's Government of Zhengzhou as the host of the opening ceremony.

Liyi Xu, Party Committee Secretary of the People's Government of Zhengzhou gave a speech

In recent years, the industry of Zhengzhou has developed rapidly. The establishment of Henan Intelligent Sensor Manufacturing Innovation Center, the successful compilation of the development plan of China's Intelligent Sensor Industry and the forming of multi-capacity industrial chain has helped achieve great advantages in the research and development of intelligent sensors in Henan. Liyi Xu mentioned that Zhengzhou welcomes and sincerely hopes that the experts attending the summit and the outstanding entrepreneurs in the sensor industry can discuss and cooperate with us to promote the high-quality development of the sensor industry in Zhengzhou.

Zheng You, member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering gave a speech

With the rapid growth of the Internet market and the popularity of intelligent terminals and consumer electronics, the main conditions for the future growth of intelligent sensors has been relatively mature, and the development of intelligent sensors has also been provided a new field of vision. Sensing technology is a competitive and business technology. It is also an application technology. China will carry out professional exchange mechanisms with international organizations at all levels in an open, equal and inclusive manner.

Hua Li, vice president of China Association for Science and Technology gave a speech

Sensor Technology plays an important role in transformation and upgrading of development of strategic industry. Hua Li pointed out that he hopes through the platform of the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo to promote the continuous improvement of human perception methods and abilities. The China Association for Science and Technology will continue to provide the services and efforts to the sensor technology development.

Aiguang Ren, deputy director of the Department of Electronic Information, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology gave speech

As the competent department of the industry, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has been promoting the development of the sensor industry. In 2017, Zhengzhou issued a three-year action plan for the sensor industry to guide the healthy development of the sensor industry. The 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo is not only an exhibition, but also including many special forums, which is an important channel and platform for industry communication. We will discuss together to how to cooperate and strive for practical results.

Wei Liu, vice governor of the People's Government of Henan gave a speech

Henan is systematically planning to promote the high-quality development of manufacturing industry. Wei Liu mentioned Henan will cultivate the sensor industry into a symbolic industry. With the convening of the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo, development of sensors will also promote the development of high quality manufacturing industry.

Finally, the signing ceremony of the 2019 World Sensors Summit and Expo held.

World Sensors Summit and Expo signing ceremony

Promote international exchange of sensor technology

Boost the development of China's sensor technology and industry!

November 9, 2019

Zhengzhou, Henan

Media Contact

Company Name: China Instrument and Control Society

Person:WSS project team

Tel: 010-82800621

E-mail: wss@cis.org.cn

Website: www.china-wss.com

SOURCE: China Instrument and Control Society

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/566211/2019-World-Sensors-Summit-and-Expo-holds-Opening-Ceremony-in-Zhengzhou