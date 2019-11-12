

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc (OXIG.L) reported profit before tax of 18.0 million pounds for the six months to 30 September 2019, compared to 11.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 24.6 pence from 15.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax grew by 28.3 percent to 25.4 million pounds. Continuing adjusted earnings per share was 35.1 pence compared to 27.0 pence.



First-half reported revenue increased by 13.1 percent to 166.3 million pounds from 147.0 million pounds, last year. Revenue, excluding currency effects, increased by 9.1 percent, for the period.



Reported orders increased by 6.4 percent to 173.3 million pounds, an increase of 2.8 percent at constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX