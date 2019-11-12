Acclaimed Master of Digital Art, Dominic Harris, Opens Up New Frontier With Spectacular Interactive Exhibition and Five-story Façade Projection on New Bond Street

Dominic Harris, whose work has starred at the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) and the Grand Palais in Paris, will launch his first extensive and fully immersive show in London this November.

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The hugely anticipated Imagine, the inaugural exhibition of contemporary artist Dominic Harris, is now open to the public at Halcyon Gallery's flagship gallery in Mayfair until the end of 2019.

Harris is the first artist to successfully fuse a classical art and design background with boundary-breaking technology skills, to become the leading light of art's newest frontier. His work pushes the envelope of possibility within the digital art medium and redefines the relationship between technology, art and human interaction.

From butterflies in Flutter; and flowers in Bloom; to snow angels in Ice Angel, the artwork that drew acclaim and audiences in equal measure when it was exhibited at the V&A in 2012, Harris' inspiration enables him to construct highly personal interpretations of the natural phenomena which surround us.

The exhibition is free and family friendly, displaying a collection of interactive screens that move and react to the viewer's movements and touch. Harris's work is also projected onto Halcyon Gallery's five-story grand façade, forming the largest digital art projection by Harris in the UK to date, creating a transformational experience for New Bond Street's millions of visitors.

Harris is the only digital artist to be awarded access by The Walt Disney Company to its extensive back catalogue. The exhibition includes two Disney-related works: Mickey and Minnie, which explores the iconic characters' ever-evolving love story, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, an eight-piece work where audiences can interact with each dwarf's signature personality traits.

Artist Dominic Harris said:

"Imagine is my inaugural exhibition with Halcyon Gallery. The installations are a physical amplification of my fascination with role of the audience and their interactions with movement, colour and light. For me, the art is in the delight that manifests when the viewer interacts with each piece. The screen, the data and the coding become one mirror we can look through to find a space of imagination and creativity."

EXHIBITION DETAILS

Dominic Harris

IMAGINE

Halcyon Gallery (144-146 New Bond Street, London, W1S 2PF)

7 November - 31 December

Open daily Monday - Saturday 10am-6pm Sunday - 11am-5pm

Free admission

www.halcyongallery.com

