Mabey Bridge's Darren Keep to Participate in GTR Africa London 2019

Annual event will address sustainability, growth and support of infrastructure development

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2019, a leading bridge and engineering services specialist, will join delegates from more than 290 companies at Global Trade Review's annual GTR Africa London conference. The gathering will be held in London on November 13 and will bring together international trade, ECA, fintech and infrastructure professionals to discuss growth and sustainability within Africa.



Keep will be part of an expert panel addressing the challenges UK exporters face when bidding for sovereign projects in emerging and frontier markets as well as the merits of current government policies in the UK and elsewhere. Moderated by Gabriel Buck, Managing Director, GKB Ventures, other panellists include John Tress, Director for International Development, PwC; Rachel Turner, Director, Economic Development, Department for International Development; and Nicholas Oliver, Head of Business Development, NMS International Group.

"It is a particular honour to have been selected to speak at this prestigious event," said Keep. "There's never been a more pressing call for high-quality durable infrastructure solutions in Africa and the rest of the world, and at Mabey Bridge, our decades of experience enable us to support customers through all phases of projects large or small."

Michael Treacy, CEO, Mabey Bridge, added, "As industry leaders, we are excited to be a part of the discussion on future opportunities throughout the African continent. It is imperative that the infrastructure finance community in concert with policy makers continue to come together to discuss the future of African trade and development and work towards funding solutions to enable critical projects to move forward."

About Mabey Bridge

Mabey Bridge is a leading international provider of high-quality modular bridging solutions. We specialise in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas. We also deliver bridging solutions for the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as for specialist military applications, humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief.

Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group company, is based in Gloucestershire, UK and has supplied modular bridging solutions to over 150 countries worldwide. For more information on how we can help with your project, please visit our website www.mabeybridge.com .

