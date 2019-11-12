Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Notice of GM

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc ('the Company')

Notice of General Meeting

The Board of the Company has called a General Meeting to be held on 12 December 2019 at 11.30am at 43-45 Portman Square, London W1H 6LY, in order to renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own Shares.

At the Annual General Meeting held on 3 October 2019, the Company was authorised in accordance with section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 to make market purchases of Ordinary Shares up to a maximum number equating to 14.99 per cent. of the Ordinary Shares of each share class then in issue. In the case of the Managed Liquidity Shares this maximum number has been exhausted. The Board considers it to be prudent to seek Shareholder approval to renew the authority for this share class to ensure that the Company's discount control strategy can continue to operate effectively. For good order, the Board is seeking to update the buyback limits for the other share classes as well, even though use of the authorities for these since the AGM has been modest.

The maximum number of Ordinary Shares of each class that may be purchased shall be 14.99% of the Company's Ordinary Shares of that class in issue at the date of the General Meeting. Repurchased Ordinary Shares may be either held in treasury or cancelled.

The authority being sought will be utilised when financial and stock market conditions allow and the Directors consider it to be in the best interests of the Company and of its Shareholders as a whole.

A circular containing a Notice, together with a Form of Proxy, is being sent to Shareholders today and will shortly be available on the Manager's website at the following web addresses:

www.invesco.co.uk/selectuk

www.invesco.co.uk/selectglobal

www.invesco.co.uk/selectbr

www.invesco.co.uk/selectml

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

12 November 2019

Contact:

Paul Griggs 020 3753 1000