Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 12
|Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 11 November 2019 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =
|86.35p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =
|88.37p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =
|108.03p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =
|108.48p
|* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
|Contact:
|Michael Campbell
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|12 November 2019