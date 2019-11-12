Anzeige
BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Corporate Broker

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, November 12

To RNS
From BMO Real Estate Investments Limited
Date12 November 2019
LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

CHANGE OF CORPORATE BROKER

The Board of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited to act as the Company's sole corporate broker and financial adviser with immediate effect.



For further information please contact:

BMO Investment Business

Peter Lowe
Scott Macrae Telephone: 020 7628 8000


Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah Telephone: 020 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens Telephone: 020 7886 2648


© 2019 PR Newswire