BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Corporate Broker

Date12 November 2019

LEI 231801XRCB89W6XTR23



CHANGE OF CORPORATE BROKER

The Board of BMO Real Estate Investments Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited to act as the Company's sole corporate broker and financial adviser with immediate effect.







For further information please contact:



BMO Investment Business



Peter Lowe

Scott Macrae Telephone: 020 7628 8000





Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

Sapna Shah Telephone: 020 7886 2783

Tom Scrivens Telephone: 020 7886 2648