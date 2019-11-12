Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $32bn Diagnostic Imaging Market

Global Diagnostic Imaging Market Forecast 2019-2029

MRI Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, CT Scanners, Nuclear Imaging, X-Ray Imaging, Mammography, Cardiology, Gynecology/Obs, Orthopaedics & Musculoskeletal, Radiology, Neurology & Spine, General Imaging, Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diagnostic imaging market is estimated to have reached $24.1bn in 2018. Ultrasound Imaging Systems segment held the largest market share of the global diagnostic imaging market in 2018.

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new 257-page report you will receive 104 tables and 153 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 257-page Visiongain report provides clear detailed insight into the global diagnostic imaging market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

To request sample pages from this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-diagnostic-imaging-market-forecast-2019-2029/download_sampe_div

Report Scope

• Global Diagnostic Imaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Global Diagnostic Imaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Product Type:

• MRI Systems Products Type Segment

• Ultrasound Imaging Systems Segment

• CT Scanners Segment

• Nuclear Imaging Systems Segment

• X-Ray Imaging Systems Segment

• Mammography Systems Segment

• Global Diagnostic Imaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by Application:

• Cardiology Segment

• Gynecology/Obs Segment

• Orthopaedics & Musculoskeletal Segment

• Radiology Segment

• Neurology & Spine Segment

• General Imaging Segment

• Others Segment

• Global Diagnostic Imaging Market forecasts from 2019-2029 by End-User:

• Hospitals Segment

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers Segment

• Others Segment

• Revenue forecasts for the Diagnostic Imaging Market by Regional and National Market from 2019-2029:

• North America: US, Canada

• Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Latin America:Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA): GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, Rest of MEA

The revenues forecast of each regional market is further broken down by product type, application and end-user.

• Profiles and discussion on the leading companies of the diagnostic imaging market:

• Canon, Inc.

• Carestream Health, Inc.

• Esaote SPA

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• GE Healthcare

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• Shimadzu Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Analysis of the Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends of the diagnostic imaging market.

• Key Questions Answered by this Report:

• How is the diagnostic imaging market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining diagnostic imaging market dynamics?

• How will each diagnostic imaging submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much Sales will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will market shares of each diagnostic imaging submarket develop from 2019-2029?

• Which individual technologies will prevail and how will these shifts be responded to?

• Which diagnostic imaging submarket will be the main driver of the overall market from 2019-2029?

• Will leading national diagnostic imaging markets broadly follow macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual country sectors outperform the rest of the economy?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the sector evolve as alliances form during the period between 2019 and 2029?

To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/global-diagnostic-imaging-market-forecast-2019-2029/

Did you know that we also offer a report add-on service? Email sara.peerun@visiongain.com to discuss any customized research needs you may have.

Companies covered in the report include:

California San Francisco's Center for Digital Health Innovation

Canon Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Carestream Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Core Medical Imaging, Inc.

Danaher

Esaote Group

Esaote SPA

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Techno Products Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)

Kyoto University Hospital

NeuroLogica Corporation

NuVasive

ONEX Corporation

Royal Philips

Samsung

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation

Shimadzu Medical Systems USA

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens Healthineers Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG

Sonex Health

SonoSite

Stanford University

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

World Health Organization (WHO)

To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com

Related reports:

Medical Devices Leader Series: Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Companies 2019-2029

Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Market Forecast 2019-2029

In-Vitro Diagnostics World Market 2018-2028

Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics and Diagnostics Market 2018-2028

The Companion Diagnostics (CDx) Market Forecast 2018-2028

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg