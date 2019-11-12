ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions (ILIKOS) Launches to Offer Highly Tailored Drug Development Solutions and Progress Clinical Research in Cyprus

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIKOS, an innovative drug development solutions provider based in Cyprus, is formally launching its operations.

ILIKOS will focus on:



1) Offering highly tailored drug development solutions to academic spinoffs, start-ups and emerging life science companies

2) Leveraging its geographical location to cultivate relationships across the EU, Africa and the Middle East.

3) Capitalizing on Cyprus' status as a renowned business hub with a reliable public and private health care system to progress research and present viable clinical trial opportunities to Patients on the island.

ILIKOS is led by Mr. Elias Sayias BSc. CCRA, a seasoned clinical research professional with a 10+ year track record supporting start-up and emerging biotech/pharma companies through translational and Proof of Concept studies.

"Academic spinoffs, startups and small biotechnology companies are contributing precious science and technological advances by introducing new products, processes and methods. They are also facing unique challenges in terms of progressing their vision from discovery to the clinic and our business model is aimed at helping them navigate through them in the most effective manner," said Mr. Sayias.

Very often, in a well-served industry, the most difficult task for a CEO, CMO or entrepreneur scientist is not finding a provider, it's finding the provider best suited to meet their unique needs while offering the necessary responsiveness and expertise.

Mr. Sayias added that "Our corporate strategy is not driven by volume or EBITDA. It's driven by long term partnerships where we integrate our offering into our Client's environment without forcing them into a set external structure that may not be the best fit or offer the necessary flexibility. That is how we help our Clients find THEIR way!"

ILIKOS brings value through the following services:

1) Site evaluation and clinical monitoring

2) Project Management

3) Corporate Development

4) Customized support services management through a network of renowned partners experienced supporting small life science companies

For more information, visit www.goilikos.com

Contact:

ILIKOS Drug Development Solutions

Elias Sayias, BSc. CCRA

Founder & CEO

esayias@goilikos.com

T: +30-698-209-6732