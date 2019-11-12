Agritechnica 2019: B2B Collaboration Meets Precision Agriculture

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Bernhard, Proagrica's country manager for Germany, will be speaking at the "New Business Models" event at Agritechnica 2019, outlining the challenges and opportunities facing the agriculture supply chain, and how data connectivity and collaboration can boost agribusiness efficiency and growth.

The talk - titled "Unlock your data - B2B meets Precision Agriculture" - will take place at 14:00 on Friday, 15 November in the "Future Lounge" at Agritechnica 2019.

Issues touched on will include:

The benefits granted by adopting advanced digital solutions

How to collaborate more effectively in the supply chain

The role of automation

Streamlining workflow

How the agriculture industry is changing

"The ability to communicate electronically, efficiently and autonomously with customers and supply chain partners is vital in order to achieve the end goal of customer satisfaction," says Martin Bernhard. "Quick, cost effective communication between trading partners is one of the key features of the 21st century business environment. It's important for agribusinesses to harness the power and advanced functionality now available in order to remain competitive and successful in today's market."

If you're heading to Agritechnica 2019, we hope to see you for what promises to be an interesting and productive discussion on some of the key issues facing agriculture today.

About Proagrica

Proagrica, part of RELX Group, is a global provider of independent connectivity and data-led insight across the agriculture and animal health markets. We deliver actionable intelligence to drive business growth across the value chain. Our superior products and services connect and empower industry participants to address their key needs around trading, productivity and compliance.

Our solutions are built around the key competences of data connectivity and data analytics delivering seamless supply chain management, supply chain standards compliance, and customer insight and engagement, essential for businesses looking to improve their value offering and expand in the modern marketplace.

Proagrica also encompasses performance-boosting farm management software brand Farmplan, and industry-leading media platforms, including Farmers Weekly.

Proagrica.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalization is approximately £36.17, €40.48, $44.32.

RELX.com

