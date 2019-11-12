Volkswagen Joins SEMI; Membership to Advance Automotive Electronics

MILPITAS, California, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, announced today that leading German vehicle manufacturer Volkswagen AG has joined SEMI. SEMI membership will give Volkswagen access to SEMI core competencies in developing international standards and harmonizing technology roadmaps while enabling the automaker to leverage the global SEMI platform to promote industry alignment across supply-chain segments.

Volkswagen is a founding member of the SEMI Global Automotive Advisory Council (GAAC). Anchoring the SEMI Smart Transportation vertical market platform, GAAC members address automotive technology issues such as device and system reliability and connectivity, promote industry standards, and align roadmaps of carmakers with adjacent industries to accelerate time to market. The GAAC has chapters in Europe, the U.S., Japan and Taiwan.

"Volkswagen has been a key catalyst in connecting the automotive and semiconductor value chains," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. "Through its leadership in the SEMI Global Automotive Advisory Council and strong automotive stakeholder engagement, Volkswagen exemplifies SEMI's mission to connect, collaborate and innovate as the GAAC works to accelerate advances in electric mobility and autonomous driving. We are excited to welcome Volkswagen to the SEMI family."

"The semiconductor industry is a role model for managing complexity, time-to-market and cost challenges and therefore holds the key to the automotive transformation," said Dr. Rolf Zöller, Head of Electric/Electronics Development, Volkswagen AG. "With connected, secure and safe electronics the backbone of automated mobility and autonomous driving, aligning supply chain requirements and joint road mapping are mandatory for the future success of the automotive industry. On the strength of its global platform, SEMI is the association to enable close collaboration between the semiconductor and automotive industries."

Under its leadership as a founding member of the GAAC, Volkswagen has been instrumental in establishing priorities for the Europe chapter and helped grow the chapter to encompass companies across the automotive electronics ecosystem including OEMs, device manufacturers, foundries, design companies, and equipment and materials suppliers.

Volkswagen, a member of the Volkswagen Group, is headquartered in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony, Germany.

Smart Transportation is one of five SEMI vertical market platforms designed to bring together players in critical industry segments to advance innovation and help drive segment growth.

About Volkswagen

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand is present in more than 150 markets throughout the world and produces vehicles at over 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2018, Volkswagen delivered 6.2 million vehicles including bestselling models such as the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta or Passat. Currently, 195,878 people work for Volkswagen across the globe. The brand also has over 10,000 dealerships with 86,000 employees. Volkswagen is forging ahead consistently with the further development of automobile production. E-mobility, smart mobility and the digital transformation of the brand are the key strategic topics for the future.

About SEMI

SEMI connects more than 2,100 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Association Partners, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

