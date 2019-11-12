

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Lamprell plc. (LAM.L) were gaining around 11 percent in the morning trading in London after the oil rig construction company announced Tuesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with digital transformation company Injazat, owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Co.



The companies have started collaborating to create and market innovative digital solutions focused on the oil and gas and renewables markets.



Lamprell said it is working with Injazat on a portfolio of technology - enabled digital ventures that will create new value for their target customers, primarily in the MENA region.



Christopher McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of Lamprell said, 'This is a pivotal milestone in our history. ...Working with a digital-enabler like Injazat is providing us new capabilities and channels to expand and take to market our offering, and that will underpin the future sustainability of the business.'



In London, Lamprell shares were trading at 42.29 pence, up 11.28 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX