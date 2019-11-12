

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American aerospace company SpaceX launched 60 Starlink satellites as part of its plan to deploy the world's most advanced broadband internet system.



Under its Starlink mega constellation plan to provide internet around the world, SpaceX plans to launch thousands of satellites into the orbit. The company expects that Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable.



The Elon Musk-led company said a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off the satellites on November 11 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9's first stage on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.



Under the program, SpaceX in May 2019 had launched 60 prototype satellites, referred to as 'version 0.9'. The latest were fully operational satellites, each weighing about 260 kilograms.



Starlink is targeting to provide internet service in the Northern U.S. and Canada after six launches in 2020. It will then expand to near global coverage of the populated world by 2021 after 24 launches.



SpaceX said at the end of life, the satellites will utilize their on-board propulsion system to deorbit over the course of a few months.



