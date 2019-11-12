As from November 13, 2019, subscription rights issued by Promore Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until November 26, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: PROMO TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359064 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 184641 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from November 13, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Promore Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 3, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription share ------------------------------------------ Short name: PROMO BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013359072 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 184642 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO /8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolag on 08 121 576 90.