CoinDeal token, CDL, was the first ever token to be given away free of charge

CoinDeal, global cryptocurrency exchange, now available in 13 US States

Platform launches new OTC trading process and mobile app for over 350,000 global CoinDeal users

Global cryptocurrency exchange platform, CoinDeal, officially opened the market for their own CoinDeal Token (CDL) on Tuesday 12th November. The innovative new token was claimed, completely free of charge, by over 87,000 CoinDeal users following its launch in July.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005540/en/

CoinDeal's new CDL Token is now live (Graphic: Business Wire)

Holders of CDL tokens receive reduced transaction fees, priority Fast Pass user support, advanced trading features and are able vote for new coins to be added to the exchange (Asian and European markets only). The CDL token provides higher liquidity within the CoinDeal exchange and additional pairings with cryptocurrencies and fiats.

The CDL Token is built on ETH blockchain and available in pairs such as CDL/BTC and CDL/USDT. Ethereum's Greedy Heaviest Observed Subtree (GHOST) protocol allows for faster block creation, without compromising blockchain security, to ensure transactions are processed faster.

The launch of the CDL Token comes at a exciting time of growth and innovation for the CoinDeal cryptocurrency exchange:

CoinDeal available in 13 US States

CoinDeal has grown steadily since its launch two years ago and the platform is now available in 13 US states*: Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Coindeal OTC

CoinDeal has also launched the OTC (Over-the-Counter) trading process, the ideal solution for traders who want to place large orders with the certainty that their transaction will not cause a sudden increase or decrease in the price of a coin. Trading via OTC is available from 10 USD (0.001BTC) up to 5 BTC with unlimited liquidity and 0% 0.7% commission spread between the purchase and the sale price.

New CoinDeal mobile app

CoinDeal's first mobile app is now available on iOS and Android. The range of benefits include allowing users to trade on active markets, view 24 hour changes in currency charts and preview all transactions.

In addition, new advanced trading features are now availble in the PRO version of the CoinDeal exchange. The introduction of the Galaxy Score tool helps users to fully evaluate the market before they make a decision by providing real-time market data, market history and social media sentiment.

Maltese VFA Licence

CoinDeal is now registered in Malta and currently operates on a transitional licence while MFSA approval is confirmed. Malta appealed to CoinDeal because it created a regulated framework for innovative technology that is built upon three important pillars of consumer protection, market integrity, and financial stability.

Kajetan Mackowiak, CoinDeal co-founder commented:"It is an exciting time at CoinDeal and we hope the launch of the CDL Token and the expansion into the US will help continue the steady growth we have experienced since we launched two years ago. The introduction of OTC trading, the new mobile app and improvements to the PRO version of our exchange are part of our committment to ensuring that our users will always receive a premium CoinDeal experience."

Ends

For more information please visit www.coindeal.com CoinDeal Token (CDL)

Notes to editors:

US Trading*

US trading is available in the following markets:

ETH/BTC, LTC/BTC, XRP/BTC, EOS/ BTC, BCH/BTC, DOGE/XRP, BCHSV/BTC, XMR/BTC, USDT/BTC (not available in Texas), TUSD/BTC (not Texas), ZEC/BTC. CDL/BTC, CDL/USDT (not Texas).

CoinDeal Wolverhampton Wanderers

CoinDeal are a global partner of Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League football club. The original deal, signed in 2018, was the world's first cryptocurrency exchange football sponsorship.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191112005540/en/

Contacts:

Katarzyna Pergol

media@coindeal.com