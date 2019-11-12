

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.25 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.38 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.3% to $100.54 million from $112.08 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.25 Mln. vs. $0.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.13 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.01 -Revenue (Q3): $100.54 Mln vs. $112.08 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $430 Mln



