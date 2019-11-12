Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 12.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KAFV ISIN: US23703Q2030 Ticker-Symbol: 5DQ2 
Tradegate
12.11.19
12:06 Uhr
33,600 Euro
+0,200
+0,60 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,000
33,600
12:12
33,400
33,600
12:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAQO NEW ENERGY
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP ADR33,600+0,60 %