Camping Furniture Market Worth $275.8 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camping furniture market size is expected to reach USD 275.8 million by2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of4.9% over the forecast period. Increasing number of millennial campers at the global level is expected to be a key factor driving the industry for camping furniture. In addition, government initiatives have been supporting the growth of the market over the world. For instance, governments of developed economies of North America and Europe are providing inexpensive accommodation and transportation and are investing in infrastructural development in order to promote the camping industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to increasing number of outdoor recreational activities in the countries including Australia , Indonesia , and India

is expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to increasing number of outdoor recreational activities in the countries including , , and In terms of product, tables are projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2025. Chairs and stools dominated the global camping furniture market as they are one of the most needed furniture for outdoor activities

By distribution channel, the offline segment held the largest share of more than 70.0% in 2018. The online channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025.

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Camping Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Chairs & Stools, Tables), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

In terms of product, chairs and stools dominated the global camping furniture market in 2018, accounting for 51.0% share of the total revenue. These items are considered to be one of the most crucial furniture products for outdoor recreational activities as campers can enjoy nature sitting comfortably outside their tents or RVs. Increased demand for ultra-lightweight and foldable chairs that are convenient for transport has fueled the expansion of this segment.

The online distribution channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025 due to its convenience of shopping. E-commerce provides hassle-free and safe delivery with zero shipment cost at times. This feature has been encouraging the consumers to buy camping gear from online stores.

North America held a significant market share in 2018. Hiking and fishing are the most popular recreational activities among the campers of this region. In addition, RV ownership has increased significantly in North America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the near future. Australia, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, are the prominent markets of this region. Coffs Harbour, Daintree National Park, Blue Mountains, Mount Rinjani, Doi Chiang Dao, Mount Bromo, and Mount Batur are some of the popular campsites of this region.

Key competitors in this industry include Coleman Company, Inc.; ALPS Mountaineering; Oase Outdoors ApS; Johnson Outdoors Inc.; GCI Outdoor; Kamp-Rite; Helinox; Recreational Equipment, Inc.; TREKOLOGY; Tepui Tents; and Camp Time Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global camping furniture market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Camping Furniture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Chairs & Stools



Tables



Cots & Hammocks



Others

Camping Furniture Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online

Camping Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE

