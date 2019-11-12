

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey current account surplus decreased in September, figures from the Central Bank revealed on Tuesday.



The current account surplus decreased to $2.477 billion in September from $2.684 billion In August.



The latest fall in the current account gap was mainly attributable due to the decrease in goods deficit and the increase in the net inflow of services surplus.



The capital account revealed a deficit of $6 million in September versus a surplus of $9 million in the previous month.



The surplus in the financial account decreased to $680 million in September from $1.611 billion in the prior month.



