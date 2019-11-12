

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $123.67 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $115.84 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $148.22 million or $2.10 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $2.31 billion from $2.27 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $148.22 Mln. vs. $139.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.10 vs. $1.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $2.31 Bln vs. $2.27 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9,650 - $9,750 Mln



